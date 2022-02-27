BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

BPMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE BPMP opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

