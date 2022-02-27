Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.05. The company had a trading volume of 685,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

