Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRF.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
BRFS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.54. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
