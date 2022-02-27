Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report sales of $408.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

