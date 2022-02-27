Brokerages Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shell.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Shell has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

