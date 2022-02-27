Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will post $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.89 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 999,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,822 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 826,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,128,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

