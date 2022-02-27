Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $20.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,835. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.