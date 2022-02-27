Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to announce $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.35 million to $53.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $268.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $392.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.24 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.