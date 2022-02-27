Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 838,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $488.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

