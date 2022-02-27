Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,064. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

