Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) PT at GBX 1,001.43

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001.43 ($13.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.28) to GBX 1,080 ($14.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.10) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($13.06) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 858.50 ($11.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 920.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.84). The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.23), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($342,947.78). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

