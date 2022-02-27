Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $25.75

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

