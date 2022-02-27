Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $67.11

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

