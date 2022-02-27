Brokerages Set Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $41.32

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

