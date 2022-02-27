Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $538.53

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $390.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.45. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

