Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $17.36

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.93 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

