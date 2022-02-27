Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $262.00

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.50. 328,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,473. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

