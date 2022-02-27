Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $14.17

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 125,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 12,336,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,521,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

