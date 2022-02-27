Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $28.60

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,486. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.