Brokers Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About Geodrill (Get Rating)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
