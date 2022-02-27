Brokers Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

GEO opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$118.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22.

About Geodrill (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.