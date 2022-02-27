Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of BRKR opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. Bruker has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bruker by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

