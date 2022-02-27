BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Core Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Core Scientific stock opened at 9.38 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

