BTIG Research Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to “Neutral”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

