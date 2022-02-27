Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 1,877,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

