BWS Financial Cuts ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target to $52.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

