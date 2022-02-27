C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.