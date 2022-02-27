Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.29.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

