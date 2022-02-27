Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.