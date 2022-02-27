Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

