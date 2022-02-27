Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.