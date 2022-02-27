Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 2.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.22. 612,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,907,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

