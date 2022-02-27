California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,229 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $3,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 75,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

