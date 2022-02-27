California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,469 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

