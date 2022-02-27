California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,341 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $286.19 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $212.59 and a fifty-two week high of $286.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.15.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.