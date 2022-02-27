California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

