Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.43.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
