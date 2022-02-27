Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

