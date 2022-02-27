Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.