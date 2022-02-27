Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.
CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.