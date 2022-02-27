Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Camber Energy were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 308.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,175 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camber Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

