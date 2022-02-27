Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CMBM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

