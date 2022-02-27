Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.