Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.