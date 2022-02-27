Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 5,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

