Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

