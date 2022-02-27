Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Square stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

