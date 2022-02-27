Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.