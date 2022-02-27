Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$9.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of THNCF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

