Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$53.63 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$50.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

