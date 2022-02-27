Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

