Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 880,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.