Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 76.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

