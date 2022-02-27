Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.75 on Friday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 30.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canoo (Get Rating)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
